Kambuku Sets For Cockpit On Wednesday Night

Cockpit Lounge’s addition of Kambuku Band, which now performs every Wednesday night, has impressed the lounge’s patrons because of the band’s selection of music as a cover band.

On Wednesday night, the impressive band returns to Cockpit to kick-start the festive mood which would likely intensify in the next few days. The band’s leader Chiku Mkwamba said their fans should expect the best.

“We perform to meet the expectations of our fans. The standards that Cockpit has set must be maintained that is why we strive to give our fans the best because we know what they deserve,” he said.

Speaking after another impressive performance recently, Mkwamba said the feedback from the fans has kept them going.

“We perform for the audience and the support we have received is overwhelming. The most important thing is to know we are doing the right thing and we can surely build on that,” he said.

Among other genres, Kambuku Band has impressed performing reggae, rhumba, Malawian classics, Afro-pop, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

Mkwamba said despite being a jazz band in the past, the change has not affected its performances.

“In the modern day, it is important to adapt to the changes and give people the best. For an artist, our foundation is talent that is why it has been so easy to perform different genres to cater for the diversity in our audience,” he said.

