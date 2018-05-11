Kaliwo Says Saturday’s MCP Convention Illegal, Tells All Delegates Going To LL To Return To Their Bases

Secretary General for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Gustuv Kaliwo has said the party’s planned national indaba slated for this weekend in the capital city is illegal.

Kaliwo said this during a press briefing in Blantyre Friday morning arguing that according to the Constitution of the party, it was only the Secretary General who can call for a convention. He said alot of people forcing illegal decisions of the party are new and not true members of MCP.

Kaliwo has since asked all delegates going to Lilongwe to return to their bases.

He is challenging the party that if the party goes ahead to hold a convention it will be an illegal exercise and there will be consequences.

