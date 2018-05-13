Kaliwo Endorses Msowoya as Acting President

Confusion continues to rock the opposition Malawi Congress Party(MCP) with another faction endorsing Richard Msowoya as the party`s Acting President.

The endorsement comes a few hours after a convention by the party which elected Lazarus Chakwera as its President and torch bearer for the 2019 polls. Gustave Kaliwo, who was recently reinstated on his position as Secretary General, claims that the position of the party president fell vacant following the resignation of Chakwera as stipulated in their constitution.

According to Kaliwo, following the resignation of Chakwera, Msowoya shall take over the position in an acting capacity until a genuine convention is held

