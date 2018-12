Connect on Linked in

Kaliati: No longer going to Parliament

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Member of Parliament for Mulanje Pasani Angie Kaliati has fallen in the party’s primary elections held on Saturday at Namindola Primary School.

Former legislator Ebbie Mathanda displaced Kaliati after beating other six candidates.

Kaliati confirmed the defeat.

Mathanda was once United Democratic Front legislator in the constituency but lost to a DPP MP Peter Nowa in 2009. Nowa lost to Kaliati in 2014.

