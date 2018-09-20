Kajoloweka Vs Mulli

I would start my post about the CSO’s demonstrations by saying that between Mulli and Kajoloweka I choose Mulli.

One group of people that overrate itself in Malawi is that of CSOs.

Not to dismiss them all but pretty much most of them are a lazy bunch and wannabe politicians, they flourish on donor money, on such as Chilima’s money and on ululation from their tribesmen.

I once went to a workshop where they were teaching each other about proposal writing. Most of them were educated with degrees and here they were teaching each other on how to beg from white people. They paid me and each other lots of money for attending.

Can you imagine one whole week at Lilongwe Hotel brainstorming and learning how to convince the Norwegians, the English etc to give them money. A lot of research that they do is to find out what pleases the white man to give them money and not to understand our problems here and find appropriate solutions.

I cry that we lose our educated people to white people either by brain drain or in this way.

Any way, why would I choose Mulli then?

He is Malawian like me. He is rich. He has money and he works hard for it right here in Malawi.

He employs a lot of people, a lot of Malawian.

The sad part is that the Kajoloweka don’t like him. They will do everything possible to prevent government from giving him contracts. They will say all kinds of things in the news to make him look bad.

As if that is not enough, they organise demonstrations like they are doing to destroy Mulli’s property.

Now as a citizen Mulli goes to court to ask for help because Mulli has to survive here in Malawi. He can’t take his fight direct to the Kajolowekas because it will be against the law. What happens next is that the Kajolowekas come in to interfere with the court process to prevent Mulli from getting justice.

What is Mulli going to do? He is a Malawian for crying out loud. If he cant get contracts from government and he cant get justice from the courts, what is Mulli going to do in Malawi for him to survive?

I chose him not Kajoweka!

We have always asked ourselves that foreigners come to Malawi and make a killing right in our face. They are making money but it is easy for the Kajolowekas to ignore them but to attack Mulli left, right and center without a care of Mulli and the families he is employing.

Well, you might say the Kajolowekas are fighting criminal activities. Which is good if that was the case but look here now Ralph Kasambara when he was a cabinet minister, he paid out lots of money to his friends whom he thought the government had wronged. Kajoloweka and his friends did not lift a finger.

Those that want to go koyenda ndi Kajoloweka, go on ahead, you can thank us later. We will be here encouraging APM and other people like Mulli that are trying despite the abuse from the Kajowekas to to give us meaning and identity as Malawians.

All the best tomorrow, the weather will be nice! …APM will still be assured of our support. He has done well!

Like this: Like Loading...