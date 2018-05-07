Kaizer Chiefs’ Boss Kaizer Motaung Shocked By Jack Chamangwana’s Passing

Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung expressed shock at the passing of the club’s former player and coach Jack Chamangwana.

The Malawian legend died in his country on Sunday at the age of 61 due to illness.

Chamangwana, affectionately known as ‘Black Stone’, played for Chiefs from 1986 until 1988 and later took over as coach of the Soweto giants.

“I have received the devastating news of Jack Chamangwana’s passing,” Motaung told his club’s website. “I’m still reeling from the shock of hearing this sad news.

“Black Stone made his mark in the gold and black colours of Amakhosi. We achieved many accolades during his stint with us. Who will forget [the] Championship winning year 1989? Black Stone was there as our coach.

“In March last year we invited him to the Soweto Derby. I relived the glory days with him while enjoyed lunch together. Little did I know his visit was his goodbye. So sad. During his visit, he shared his knowledge of football and told me he watched every Kaizer Chiefs match on DStv. I’m glad to have shared in his life and times. What a great gentleman!”

He added: “On behalf of the Kaizer Chiefs family I would like to send ‘Love and Peace’ and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, Wanderers FC and the Malawian football family.”

