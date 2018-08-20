Kachikho Trophies Expose Young Talents  

Three young football players from Phalombe North Constituency may soon identify their football career paths after Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) Technical Director John Kaputa earmarked them for trials at Malawi National Teams.

The boys, Austin Takisi 16, Yohane Kaira 20, and Raphael Mulenga 20 were spotted by Kaputa on Saturday during the final games of K1.8 Million Anna Kachikho Football and Netball Trophies that have been running in the constituency for the past six months.

In an interview, Kaputa said it was FAM’s intention to be providing opportunities to young players from rural areas across the country to try their luck at the national teams, however opportunities such as the Kachikho Trophy are not common.

“Trophies such as these are very crucial in the process of talent identification. I have spotted three boys of ages ranging from 16 to 20 and I will make sure that they try their luck at the under 17 and 23 national football teams respectively,” he disclosed.

The Technical Director commended the Minister for the gesture which he said was a sign of her seriousness on issues of youth development.

Presenting the Trophies which were for both football and netball, Kachikho said she fully understands the role that sports play in youth development, hence the introduction of the trophies.

The Minister said apart from giving young people of her constituency the opportunity to showcase and develop their skills, the trophies were meant to divert them from promiscuous behaviours as they prepare to become reliable leaders of the country.

“The government is looking at you young people with keen interest because it knows that you’re the key to country’s future. As a Minister would like to use this leadership opportunity that I have, to invest in you and assist you to reach your goals without catching diseases or ending your lives with immoral behaviors,” Kachikho said.

She asked young people who have reached the voting age to make sure that they register with the electoral commission once registration has started in the district next month in order for them to be able to elect leaders of their choice in the next year tripartite elections.

Kachikho introduced a new season of two Trophies worth K2 million that is expected to begin in two weeks.

In the finals, Madalitso Sisters emerged champions in the netball category after beating Midoli Sister by 10 baskets to 5 and went home with K100 000 cash, a ball and a trophy while Namanjelema were champions in football after defeating Chitekesa Medicals 3-1 to go home with K100, 000, a football jersey and a trophy.

