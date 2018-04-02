Kachama Retires From Malawi Police Service, Rodney Jose Now Acting IG

Inspector General Lexten Kachama has retired from Malawi Police Service having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

He reaches his retirement age in June this year but he has since gone on three month leave according to Malawi Public Service Regulations requirement. A civil servant takes a three month leave pending retirement.

President Peter Mutharika has since replaced Kachama. He has appointed Rodney Jose as acting Inspector General. He has also appointed Duncan Mwapasa as deputy Inspector General of

Police for operations while Commissioner John Nyondo deputy Inspector General responsible for administration.

A press statement from Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara released on Monday also indicates that the president has appointed Dr Perks Ligoya as Ambassador to the United Nations and Jafalie Mussa Malawi’s Ambassador to Kuwait and Glad Chembe Munthali Malawi High Commissioner to Tanzania.

The president has also appointed Thomson Mpinganjira as chairperson for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi.

