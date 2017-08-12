Kachama Politics Exposed In WhatsApp Conversation 

Inspector General Lexten Kanyama is practising partisan politics and is working with main opposition Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera to contest as member of parliament in Lilongwe South Mapuyu whose current MP is Joseph Njovuyalema.

Njovuyalema, Jessie Kabwila and other old gurus of the party fell out of grace with Chakwera.

In the conversation between Kachama and a person whose identiy we have not established, the IG regrets to have involved himself in politics saying even his children are not happy with him.

He is also fearing for the worst from the government knowing that he has fucked up because he is not supposed to practice partisan politics.

In the conversation Kachama details how he and his former Personal Assistant officer Kawale who was transferred to Chitipa are used to going to Chakwera’s Area 9 Residence in Lilongwe.

Kawale drives Kachama’s personal vehicle when going to Chakwera’s residence. Kachama too has been meeting Chakwera at the Area 9 Residence.

He also asks the other person to ensure that his communication is deleted from the system. We don’t know whether he referred to police system or MCP system.

Kachama also confirms that his wife was spotted at MCP rally and that the wife is now regretting for what she did. He says he suspects that it was Njovuyalema that exposed his wife dressed in MCP colours at a rally because he is Chakwera’s plant in his constituency.

He reveals that Chakwera assured him that his boys would spin over the matter by writing articles protecting the wife and that the matter would be forgotten soon.

Highly placed police sources confided in us that Kachama whose contract ends next year has brought disgrace upon himself and the Malawi Police Service.

“This is unheard off. He will spoil his retirement. This shows that he is not a true police officer. He cannot be trusted. It means he is leaking state secrets to Chakwera. He should be fired immediately,” a senior police officer said.

Another senior police officer at Area 30 police headquarters called on government to fire him or reassign him to Ministry of Home Affairs headquarters to finish his contract there and appoint one of the deputies to act as IG until the expiry of his contract.

We give you the what’s app conversation unedited as follows:

