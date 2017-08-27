Kabwila Hits Back At Msungama, Launches Racial Attack On Mia “Calls Him Mmwenye Wa Ku Nsanje”

MCP’s Richard Msowoya’s camp has hit back at Ulemu Msungama over his recent attack on the legitimate party’s vice president, who is also the Speaker for the National Assembly.

Msungama, who is also an aspiring MCP parliamentary candidate for the coming by-elections in Lilongwe City South East Constituency blasted and mocked Msowoya in a secret MCP watsapp group, barely days after receiving 500 T-shirts and MK5million for his campaign from the self declared MCP runningmate in 2019 Sidik Mia.

Mia has given Msungama the resources to facilitate his smooth bid,a development which Msungama could not hide and went over the moon to the MCP watsapp forum to express his excitement for Mia and in the process blasting Msowoya as a useless leader within the MCP.

“Bwana siawa osati zaku Karongazi”, wrote Msungama in reference to the speaker Msowoya.

This did not go well with Msowoya’s camp who outright replied to Msungama that ‘Wako fodya ndiuyo wapamphuno’ .

Kabwira went further to hit back at Msungama calling Sidik Mia Mmwenye who is buying ruling DPP cadets cloth.

“Mwenye wako wa ku Nsanjeyo akuguliranso ma dpp candidates nsalu in Nsanje ndiye ukuona ngati ndiwekha?”Wrote Kabwila.

Juliana Lunguzi just came and wrote the wide eyes emoticon.

There is heavy battle for the MCP running mate with the coming in of Mia in MCP who clearly stated that he wont accept anything less than the MCP running mate post in the coming elections.

Ulemu is never short of controversy. In the recent past he has defended his close party friend Bishop Joe Manguluti who is alleged to have raped his own adopted daughter, a case which MCP leadership has corrupted a certain magistrate to have it discontinued.

