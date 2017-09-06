K500, 000 Fine For Causing Death By Reckless Driving In Mangochi

Mangochi first grade Magistrate court on Tuesday convicted and ordered 46-year-old Andrew Thomson to pay a fine of K500, 000 or in default serve 36 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for causing death by reckless driving.

On September 2 this years, the convict was driving a white Toyota Hilux twin cab registration number BU2238 from the direction of Chiponde heading to Nselema alone, according to Mangochi Police Station deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi.

“Thomson was over speeding. Upon arriving at Palinde Village, he hit an eight-year old boy, Silaji Saidi, who was attempting to cross the road.

”Following the impact, Saidi sustained severe head injuries and fractures on his left leg and died on the spot. The driver escaped unhurt but his motor vehicle had its grill, bumper and offside head lamp damaged,” Daudi said.

When he appeared in court, Thomson pleaded guilty as charged and in mitigation he begged for a lenient punishment.

However, police prosecutor Maxwell Mwaluka called for a stiffer penalty.

First grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana slapped Thomson with the fine and sentence for driving carelessly which is Contrary to Section 126(4c) of Road Traffic regulations.

The bereaved family will receive K150, 000-00 as compensation. Meanwhile the accused person paid the whole amount in cash.

Andrew Thomson hails from Zimbabwe and the deceased hailed from Palinde Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi. (By Daniel Namwini, Lilongwe, September 6, Mana)

