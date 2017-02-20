Justice James Kalaile Dares Malawian Lawyers On Integrity…”You Must Have Client’s Best Interest At Heart

Kalaile said this during the opening of an intensive seminar on best practices for lawyers currently underway in Blantyre. It has been organised by legal firm Excellence Law Partners.

Kalaile urged legal practitioners not to compromise the integrity of their professionalism.

“The legal sector and indeed the justice system as a whole is held in high esteem anywhere in the world. So, any flaw in the way lawyers handle themselves could bring into question the sector’s integrity, a thing we must avoid at all times,” Kalaile said.

Kalaile also warned lawyers against indulging in malpractices such as colluding with each other to pervert the course of justice, urging them to have the client’s best interest at heart.

He has since called on legal firms and practitioners to adopt modern ways of managing cases if they are to remain efficient and competitive.

“The Judiciary has taken a step to computerise and network its information system to enhance efficiency but this cannot be complete if lawyers themselves do not take the initiative to computerise their information system,” he said.

In an interview later, Partner at Excellence Law Partners, Bruno Matumbi, admitted that the country’s legal sector is indeed facing various challenges that need urgent attention.

He said the seminar, which ends today, is being conducted to address challenges such as poor workload management.

“The modern workplace demands that lawyers adopt new and improved ways of managing cases and information to avoid delaying justice. So, this seminar will impart knowledge in those in attendance as to what kind of technologies are available in as far as data management is concerned,” Matumbi said