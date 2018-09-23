Justice Charles Mkandawire Elected Commonwealth Judges President, Takes Over From Australia’s Chief Judge John Lowndes

Connect on Linked in

Commonwealth member States have elected Justice Charles Mkandawire as president of Commonwealth Magistrate’s and Judges’ Association (CMJA) for the next three years.

The Lilongwe based judge was unanimously elected last week during the CMJA general assembly in the Australia’s capital Brisbane.

Mkandawire takes over from Australia’s Chief Judge John Lowndes. He is the second Malawian to be elected CMJA president after retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, who was elected in Scotland in 2000 and served up to 2003.

The Hon. Justice Charles Mkandawire is a Judge of the High Court of Malawi. Completed his University studies at the University of Malawi in 1986.

He holds several post graduate certificates in International Law, Human Rights, Labour and Employment Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Judicial Education and Judicial Administration.

He joined the Malawi Judiciary as Resident Magistrate in 1986.

He rose through the ranks of Senior, Principal and Chief Resident Magistrate (1986 – 1998). Appointed Senior Deputy Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal from 1998-2001.

Appointed Chairman of the Industrial Relations Court of Malawi (2001 – 2004)

Appointed Judge of the High Court of Malawi in 2004.

Appointed Registrar of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) TribunaI and was based in Windhoek Namibia from 2006-2014.

Returned to the Malawi Judiciary as Judge of the High Court in 2014.

He is the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

He is a Council Member of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA).

He is a Commissioner of the International Commission for Jurists (ICJ) 2009-2019.

Justice Mkandawire has been a Speaker at several international conferences.

