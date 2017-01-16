Just In: Kenya Deputy President William RutoTo Visit Malawi

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto will on Tuesday 17th January, 2017 visit Malawi. According to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) the plane carrying Deputy President Ruto shall land at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre at 17:00hrs in the afternoon.

OPC says that later, Mr Ruto will pay a courtesy call on His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace in the same city of Blantyre.

This will be a third official visit by Deputy President William Ruto since becoming the second to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. Deputy President William Ruto is expected to fly out of Malawi in the same evening of Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...