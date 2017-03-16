Jumbe Backs Kabwila: Says Chakwera Has Lost Direction, Decries “Servant Leadership” In The Party.

Jumbe was also fired from the MCP for insubordination and belonging to parallel structures, an allegation he parries away vehemently to-date.

The politician-cum-businessman said on his Facebook Page that it was unwise of the party for failing to re-instate Kabwila even after it had cleared her of any wrong-doing.

“I observed insults to Hon. [Jessie Kabwila] hence the constitutional highlights to avoid discussing feelings,” wrote Jumbe.

He observed that a party constitution is “a public document meant to hold leaders accountable to the decisions they make on behalf of the people who entrusted them” with leadership.

Kabwila, too, told Nyasa Times that she was surprised that she was not being re-instated to her party position.

A fiery speaker and activist, Kabwila was being probed by an MCP’s special committee on allegation that she had plans to torch the party headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

MCP’s deputy secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka, refused to give reasons why the national executive committee (NEC) did not re-instate Kabwila.

And, in his opinion, Jumbe decried “servant leadership” in the party.

“Servant leadership is about constitutional compliance and respect of human rights [by] even those we choose to hate,” he wrote.

Quoting article 30 of the MCP Constitution of 1991, which conforms to the dictates of the Republican Constitution, he listed constitutional positions that can only be dealt by the convention – which is the most powerful structure of the party.

He added: “Remember this again was an effort of the framers to bring or graduate the party from the party from individualism to institutionalism. Dictatorship is an act of individual powers.”

According to Jumbe, all positions not on the list of the party constitution including that of Mkaka – the deputy secretary general – have to be endorsed by the convention.

The following is the list of the Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) according to Article 30 of the MCP constitution:

The President

The First Deputy President

The Second Deputy President

The Secretary General

The Treasurer General

The Legal Advisor

The Publicity Secretary

Regional Chairmen, MCP (6)

Regional Chairpersons, LMW (6)

Regional Chairpersons, LMY (6)

The Director of Political Affairs

The Director of Womens Affairs

The Director of Youth

The Director of Elections

The Director of Research

The Deputy Secretary General

The Deputy Treasurer General

The Deputy Legal Advisor

The Deputy Publicity Secretary

The Deputy Director of Political Affairs

The Deputy Director of Women Affairs

The Deputy Director of Youth

The Deputy Director of Elections

The Deputy Director of Research

The members of the National Executive Committee shall be elected by the Convention of the party every five years provided that for the position of the President, he will hold such office for two terms only if elected for the second term.