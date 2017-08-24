Julius Malemia, Zambia’s Opposition Leader Shun Kunkuyu’s Political Rally

By on 6 Comments

Sichimba: Not coming

Zambia’s Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba and outspoken South African politician Julius Malemia have canceled their trip to Malawi indefinitely.

Chishimba was expected to be one of the keynote speakers at the Transformation Alliance (TA) conference scheduled to take place on Friday in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The cancellation came barely hours after TA chairperson, Moses Kunkuyu told local media that Chishimba accepted the invitation to graciously grace the conference.

According to a statement issued on Thursday afternoon and made available to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Chishimba claimed he decided to cancel the trip to Malawi because of what he described as ‘security risks’.

Malema: Not Aware

“I was about to leave for the airport a while ago, but I have decided to cancel my travel due to, inter alia, security risks.

“Intelligence information available to me indicates that I may either be refused entry into Malawi or be exposed to the dangerous cartel,” claimed Chishimba in a statement.

But reacting to Chishimba’s sentiments, Malawi Government Spokesperson who doubles as Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Nicholas Dausi said the claims by the Zambia’s opposition leader are baseless and unfounded.

“The claims are false and baseless, the government of Malawi has nothing against Zambian opposition leader, Chishimba,” said Dausi In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Dausi added that, “The opposition should stop making unnecessary political speculations. Chishimba cancelled the trip because of reasons best known to him.”

Transformation Alliance (TA) was formed by the former senior cabinet Minister during Dr Joyce Banda’s era Moses Kunkuyu. Among other things, delegates to the conference are expected to elect a new Chairman and executive committee members. ( Thumbiko Nyirongo)

 

Julius Malemia, Zambia’s Opposition Leader Shun Kunkuyu’s Political Rally added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

6 Responses to "Julius Malemia, Zambia’s Opposition Leader Shun Kunkuyu’s Political Rally"

Newer Comments →
  1. Collins Chiletso Chilikoh   August 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Tell the truth idiot

    Reply
  2. Davie Chinkondo   August 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    bodza uyu ali kunoyu?

    Reply
  3. Wilson Mphundi   August 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    It’s because of u stupid dpp. And on malema u have goofed. U dpp are indeed fools. Mxim

    Reply
  4. Abbie Binx Wacheta Moyo   August 24, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Paja ndinu anthu abodza.tamva pa zodiak kut a Boma alemba chikalata kut Julius Malema ndi Chishimba sali oloredwa kulowa mdziko muno.zayamba liti zimenezizi kukhomerera bas.

    Reply
  5. Alfred Manyungwa   August 24, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Mwina apita kunkhothi kukatenga chiletso kkkkkk

    Reply
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply