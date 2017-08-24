Julius Malemia, Zambia’s Opposition Leader Shun Kunkuyu’s Political Rally

Zambia’s Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba and outspoken South African politician Julius Malemia have canceled their trip to Malawi indefinitely.

Chishimba was expected to be one of the keynote speakers at the Transformation Alliance (TA) conference scheduled to take place on Friday in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The cancellation came barely hours after TA chairperson, Moses Kunkuyu told local media that Chishimba accepted the invitation to graciously grace the conference.

According to a statement issued on Thursday afternoon and made available to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Chishimba claimed he decided to cancel the trip to Malawi because of what he described as ‘security risks’.

“I was about to leave for the airport a while ago, but I have decided to cancel my travel due to, inter alia, security risks.

“Intelligence information available to me indicates that I may either be refused entry into Malawi or be exposed to the dangerous cartel,” claimed Chishimba in a statement.

But reacting to Chishimba’s sentiments, Malawi Government Spokesperson who doubles as Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Nicholas Dausi said the claims by the Zambia’s opposition leader are baseless and unfounded.

“The claims are false and baseless, the government of Malawi has nothing against Zambian opposition leader, Chishimba,” said Dausi In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Dausi added that, “The opposition should stop making unnecessary political speculations. Chishimba cancelled the trip because of reasons best known to him.”

Transformation Alliance (TA) was formed by the former senior cabinet Minister during Dr Joyce Banda’s era Moses Kunkuyu. Among other things, delegates to the conference are expected to elect a new Chairman and executive committee members. ( Thumbiko Nyirongo)

