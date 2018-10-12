Judge Allows What’s App Chat As Court Evidence, As Catholic Priest Father Thomas Muhosha Denied Bail Once More

High Court judge Zione Ntaba of Zomba registry has allowed a What’s App chat between Catholic priest Fr. Thomas Muhosha and a police officer to be used in court as evidence in the murder case of MacDonald Masambuka in Machinga.

Part of the What’s App chat reveals Fr. Muhosha assuring the police officer and others that he would protect them from arrests.

The defendants had asked the court not to allow What’s App chat as evidence because that would infringe on the right to privacy for concerned people.

But Ntaba told the court on Wednesday that the right to privacy has limits.

Fr Muhosha, a Catholic priest from Zomba diocese was arrested for being suspected to have taken part in the killing of Masambuka, a man with albinism.

Muhosha was denied bail.

