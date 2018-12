Connect on Linked in

The family of former president Joyce Banda has praised and commended President Peter Mutharika for allowing dual citizenship.

Malawi Parliament approved dual citizenship on Wednesday.

One of Banda’s family members Anjimile Mtila is full of praise for Mutharika for allowing dual citizenship.

She wrote on her face book page: “My kids can finally go home. Thank you APM for dual citizenship.”

