Jessie Kabwila At It Again, Wants Blood Shed In Malawi…Extract From MP’s Forum

DPP cadets think they are the only ones gifted with the ability to assault and even kill.But if we incite our members to avenge for what happened yesterday, there will be fire in this Country!!!

I am sure this will be the last time we hear of such incidents by cadets because people are tired. The retaliation will be brutal. Trust me.

I’m sure this will not be the last incident.Since they are conceding defeat on several fronts mainly due to the state sponsored corruption, they will resort to physical intimidation and this intimidation will ferment a revolution because history is replete with examples that when man is under oppression, he has always fought to emancipate himself.

Kunali BL 11 under Marshal that terrorised opposition koma la 40 linakwana and they were trimmed to size. One day, just one day!! mudzawona the other side of opposirion.

What I meant was people will retaliate and it will be very, very bloody