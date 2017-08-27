JB Seeks Asylum In The UK: Fears Warrant Of Arrest Will Vindicate Her Cashgate Involvement

No Where To Run: JB captured wandering in a foreign country

Run away former president Joyce Banda is reported to be seeking asylum in the United Kingdom citing political victimisation as one of the reasons.

Joyce Banda who is the cashgate mastermind has been living in a self imposed exile abroad following that shameful defeat during the May 2014 despite being bankrolled by cashgate proceeds in the polls.

According to highly placed PP sources, the former president who faces arrest back home following the issuance of her warrant of arrest, has applied to the home affairs in the UK seeking asylum.

“I can confirm that last week Joyce Banda’s legal team helped her to put up a case for asylum seeking. She is alleging that the Malawi government is out to persecute her and members of her family hence she fears for her life once she returns to Malawi”, said the source who pleaded for anonymity.

Loud and clear

Back home, Joyce Banda is also taking her warrant of arrest issue to the courts seeking judicial review.

This contradicts what her spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya has been telling the media that the warrant of arrest is a hoax.

Writing on social media, a lot of commentators have been asking the former president to return back home and clear herself on cashgate allegations.

  1. Comfort Menard Mkalira   August 27, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    when wl u write abt big thief:Chaponda

  2. Kelvin Phiri   August 27, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    She is right the British government will surely consider this because her case is not special and there is selected prosecution on the same case. Like Chaponda he shouldn’t have been outside jail

  3. Samson Memphis Kasunda   August 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Nocence

  4. Raphael Stuart Liva   August 27, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Amayi nawo apangisa manyazi awa, aaaaa ngati alive mudzi

