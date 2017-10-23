JB Drops Bombshell ‘I am Not Coming’: Sheep Scatter

Former President and Peoples Party (PP) founder Joyce Banda has openly told the party’s politiburo that she is not returning home, only Malawi Voice can tell.

One of the PP Parliamentarians, told Malawi Voice on Monday that during a tele-meeting Joyce Banda had with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in the running up to October 17 by elections, the politiburo pressured her to disclose the day she was returning home, among others to drum up support for the candidates the party had fielded- as was the case with her counterparts in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The party also wanted Joyce Banda to return in order to commence groundwork for the 2019 elections.

“But she openly told us that she was not returning to Malawi before 2019 elections and as long as Peter Mutharika remain in power,” said he legislator.

On whether PP was fielding a presidential candidate in 2019, the parliamentarian said Joyce Banda said the party was only fielding Members of Parliament while supporting the presidential candidature of Lazarus Chakwera.

“But the majority of the NEC openly showed discomfort with that arrangement because there was no guarantee that PP supporters were going to follow them,” said the source.

According to the source, three camps have emerged in PP, with the first camp supporting Joyce Banda’s arrangement, the second considering to contest on an independent ticket in 2019 while the third camp is planning to knock on the doors of either DPP or MCP.

As we were going to the press, PP publicist Nowa Chimpeni was not available for comment on the matter.

