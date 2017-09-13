Japanese Ambassador Kae Kanagisawa Visits Under Five Clinic In Dedza

On Monday, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Kanagisawa visited Chimphandu under five Clinic in Dedza.

Speaking to the community leaders after a tour of the facility, the Ambassador commended them for working together with government and development partners by supporting Health Surveillance Assistants in serving the community.

She said that was the only way they could help in alleviating health service challenges in their area.

The Ambassador shared with the community Japanese experience in the 50s when the country had health issues. She said through community health systems they were able to arrest the problems.

She thanked Unicef for the assistance it gives to the embassy noting that although they do not get much money from the Embassy, the small funding they get from them is put to great use.

Chimphandu under five clinic is 16 kilometers to the next heath facility.

Pics and text Govati Nyirenda.

