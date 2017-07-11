James Woods Khutabasa Donates To Bwaila Media Club

In appreciating the role of the media and underlining the significance of media clubs, London based award winning youth leader James Woods Khutabasa has donated MK100, 000 to Bwaila Media Club (BMC), an association of central region based media practitioners.

Khutabasa, a communications strategist, noted that the media is the voice of truth and as such it is instrumental in development.

Commenting on the donation which was handed over by Khutabasa’s representative, Secretary General of BMC Steve Chilundu thanked Khutabasa for being a role model in as far as supporting the media is concerned.

Chilundu said, as a membership driven club, BMC needs more and more support to fulfil a great deal of its social investments and obligations to ensure that it adds impactful value to the relevance of the media in the society through its operations.

In the picture: James Woods Khutabasa (1); members of BMC receiving the cash donation of Khutabasa’s representative.

Like this: Like Loading...