Jailed Cecilia Kumpukwe In Uncontrollable Tears at Kanengo Police: Likely To Miss Daughter’s Wedding This Weekend

Incarcerated Peoples Party purse keeper, Cecilia Kumpukwe, is said to be all tears inside a police cell at Kanengo Police upon realizing that she either misses her daughter’s wedding this coming weekend or the wedding gets cancelled altogether.
Kumpukwe, who is younger sister to former President Joyce Banda, has been running up and down preparing for the wedding not knowing that state machinery will pick her for her involvement in producing a fake letter in the name of Vice President Saulos Chilima.
Sources at Kanengo Police say Kumpukwe has been crying throughout pleading with police officers to release her and pick her up later after the daughter’s wedding. Her ordeal is life coming full circle due to what her sister did to others when she was President between 2012-2014.
During Peoples Party rule, MCP member Mike Msungama had his wedding cancelled with few days to go when he was arrested in connection to Cashgate.
He was later acquitted for lack of concrete evidence. It is the same measure that Kumpukwe and friends used against opposition members that is haunting them now. Mike Msungama can testify to this as all his plans crushed last minute as well. With only few days to go before the wedding it is known how her family will handle the issue at hand. Karma has really lived its usefulness here.
osamanga chaponda bwanji..?
Nthawi poti chilichonse chikudikila nyengo DPP tym bola osadandaula ziko lakukanikani kale
Asshole DPP
Well, this has reached the point whereby pointing of fingers @ one another is vivid, every political leader is eyeing a tiny space to open the door, since politics is mainly jackpot, to most people in power. Every damn time when approaching general elections else where most probably in Africa, there are a lot of malpractices, political parties in cold war, trying to convince people to vote for them, impossible manifestos being launched, empty promises, these damn politicians always target people in remote areas, for they know people in remote areas hardly know much about impossible manifestos . most of the times they get convinced by like … . Malawi politics is the worst in the world. Only uneducated people become Members of parliament . while those who spent most of their time in school are suffering. Imagine the ordinary musician becomes a member of parliament , one with ordinary junior certificate, what’s this? And I appeal to the government of Malawi to at least change her policies, at least for one to qualify this ( MP) need to have a diploma or degree, inspire being elected. What is MSCE? Come on.