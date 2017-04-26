Jailed Cecilia Kumpukwe In Uncontrollable Tears at Kanengo Police: Likely To Miss Daughter’s Wedding This Weekend

Incarcerated Peoples Party purse keeper, Cecilia Kumpukwe, is said to be all tears inside a police cell at Kanengo Police upon realizing that she either misses her daughter’s wedding this coming weekend or the wedding gets cancelled altogether.

Kumpukwe, who is younger sister to former President Joyce Banda, has been running up and down preparing for the wedding not knowing that state machinery will pick her for her involvement in producing a fake letter in the name of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Sources at Kanengo Police say Kumpukwe has been crying throughout pleading with police officers to release her and pick her up later after the daughter’s wedding. Her ordeal is life coming full circle due to what her sister did to others when she was President between 2012-2014.

During Peoples Party rule, MCP member Mike Msungama had his wedding cancelled with few days to go when he was arrested in connection to Cashgate.

He was later acquitted for lack of concrete evidence. It is the same measure that Kumpukwe and friends used against opposition members that is haunting them now. Mike Msungama can testify to this as all his plans crushed last minute as well. With only few days to go before the wedding it is known how her family will handle the issue at hand. Karma has really lived its usefulness here.

Like this: Like Loading...