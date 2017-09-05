Jai, Lucius Bury Hatchet…Team-Up For Sound & Light Concert

Long time music promoter, Jai Banda and revered musical guru, Lucius Banda have finally gotten over the hill of their differences, buried their hatchet and have teamed up for the Sound and Light concert slated for this month.

The two Bandas have not seen eye to eye for a while and having been doing their musical projects without involving each other but both parties say they needed to make a decision and take a path which would benefit the music industry above anything else.

Jai, the brains behind the Sound and Light concert under his Entertainers Promotions has included Banda to be part of a long cast of artists expected to perform in Salima at Livingstonia Beach at the two day musical event which will run from 29th to 30th this month.

Speaking in separate interviews with Mana, the two Bandas said they are delighted to open a new chapter in their working relationship which has been arrived at with the sole consideration of the growth of the industry which is also a reflection of their maturity.

“We are two of the best in what we do musically in the country and our combination can only bring out the best. For the good of the industry we have made the decision to move on from our differences and start working together again as was the case before and I guess this decision will excite a lot of Malawians,” said Jai.

He said as a reciprocal gesture which will underline their brotherhood, Entertainers Promotion will also support the Sand Music Festival which is under Lucius’ Impakt Events stable which is scheduled for late this year as well.

On his part Lucius Banda confirmed of his planned participation during the concert and said they arrived at the decision after considering several factors like the corporate sponsors they partner with and the young artists who look up to them as models in the industry.

“We are in the entertainment industry which is about bringing out happiness to the people and not fighting. We had to look at what stood to benefit more out of our differences between our personal egos and the industry we love so much.

“And the corporate world which we rely on was even beginning to get scared because the environment we were creating was not healthy for them. Besides that the young musicians we work with were left in an awkward situation as to where they could pledge their loyalty and allegiance,” said Banda.

The Sound and Light concert returns to Salima’s Livingstonia beach after a two year break and Jai has indicated that their intention is to surpass the standards they set in 2015.

“We will transform Livingstonia beach, we will have two separate stages complete with lighting. The beach itself will have a dancing arena, smoke and bubble machines will hang from the trees which will also be covered with complete lighting,” revealed Jai in an interview.

He also said they are continuing on improving the sound output and that the platform would offer them the chance to showcase their latest big stage which will provide extra room for performing artists.

“For those who have been watching MTV awards, Idols and many other American awards ceremonies this is what we are trying to emulate,” he said.

Over 150 security personnel will provide security for the event, lifeguards will also be in attendance to ensure safety for those close to the water, the Carlsberg fan truck will also be present.

Meanwhile the organizers are engaged in talks with the management of Livingstonia Beach Hotel so that drinks should be sold at an affordable price during the concert. (By Brian Itai, Mana)

