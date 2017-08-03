I’ve Been Lying About APM…As JB Confesses To Bushiri Alliance

Self-exiled Joyce Banda has been lying to the people of Malawi about the performance of President Peter Mutharika and has admitted that her strategy to smear Mutharika is not working.

Banda makes this confession in a letter she wrote to her People’s Party interim leader Uladi Mussa who she also blasts for failing to run the party in her absence.

In the letter dated 26 July 2017, Banda also criticises Mussa for betraying her association with controversial self-styled prophet Shephard Bushiri.

Blindfolding Malawians

Working with Lazarus Chakwera, Bushiri, Public Affairs Committee and CSO people such as Gift Trapence and Charles Kajoloweka, Joyce Banda has led a campaign aimed at tarnishing the image of President Mutharika and his administration.

Together, they have been spreading the message that Mutharika has failed to manage the country while facts on the ground are contrary to their claims.

Now Joyce Banda admits in the letter that her campaign has all been about fooling Malawians and she acknowledges that the strategy has failed.

“It seems that all the efforts to blindfold the general public about the current Peter Mutharika government are proving the other direction,” concedes Banda in the letter.

She adds: “We have tried to make falsehoods about economic pace, but it is proving us wrong whereby the inflation is keeping on lowering as if there was no cash-gate.”

Bushiri alliance

Bushiri has all along consistently denied that he is working with Banda and others in their campaign to destablise the country in Mutharika’s time.

However, Joyce Banda herself has revealed in the letter about the existence of that partnership between herself and Bushiri.

The matter has come to the fore as she remonstrates against the conduct of her former minister of governance who she says made “insensitive remarks” in public confirming Bushiri’s involvement in a new political party named Democratic People’s Congress.

Apparently, the party is a scheme by Joyce Banda and Bushiri to meet their own political mission through trapping members of all other political parties in the country into thinking it’s a new establishment altogether.

The two have deployed Chris Daza who was Banda’s minister to be the figure head to remove any association of the party to the two.

She also exposes Bushiri’s involvement when she accuses People’s Party interim president of appearing at Bushiri’s worship service in South Africa.

She says, “Your appearance at Bushiri worship service in the past few weeks are a confirmation and vindication that we are really working with the Prophet and that will give us a tough time in campaigning since the nation has negative attitude towards the man of God.

“You can refer my words to what is happening in the Lower Shire whereby the whole Paramount Chief [Lundu] who prior to 2014 general elections cheated us that was on our side is talking about the prophet.

“The all actions surrounding the events are indeed a tough ground for our political landscape.”

Uladi blasted

Banda has been out of the country since 2014 when she lost the elections and she picked Uladi Mussa as interim president for PP in her absence.

But Banda has accused Mussa of failing to run the party and presiding over what she calls “massive [sic] exodus” of members from the party to the ruling DPP.

‘[This is] as a result of your poor leadership skills. More than worrying, your leadership has not been so defensive though regarding my stay in the self-exile as President Mutharika has now gained momentum to tell the public that I am lying to international community about my stay in overseas,” she says.

She therefore urged Mussa to devise “some strategies that we can use to build the party”.

On Monday, police announced they had issued a warrant of arrest for Joyce Banda in connection with the theft of $250 million of government money for the purpose of funding her party’s election campaign in 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...