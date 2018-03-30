It’s So Special At Cockpit On Easter

It is always special at the Cockpit Lounge in Lilongwe but when people want a special place, on a special day and feel special too, all that will be offered during Easter.

The lounge will host a three-day Easter Special which features DJ performances, Edgar ndi Davis and Giddes Chalamanda.

On Good Friday, DJ Phil Touch and DJ Energizer will host Crucible Reloaded, on Saturday DJ E will present Easter Grooves and on Easter Sunday, Edgar ndi Davis featuring Giddes will complete the three-day marathon of fun.

Cockpit Lounge’s Commercial Director Martin Nkasala said the patrons deserve the best.

“Easter is the best time for people to unwind and reunite with friends after working hard the first quarter of the year. We have lined-up these shows to give our patrons a perfect package,” he said.

Nkasala said the Easter Special is meant to satisfy the tastes of Cockpit’s customers.

“We have everything that our customers could have wished for. We will take our customers back in time to the 90s with the old school party dubbed Crucible Reloaded. On Saturday we take it to the ‘millennials’ with Easter Jams hosted by DJ E and finish with Edgar ndi Davis featuring Giddes. This is for acoustic music lovers. This whole package is a perfect treat for our customers,” he said.

