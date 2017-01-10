It’s Bogus:State House Disowns Facebook Page And Account In The Name Of Malawi’s First Lady

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate release

January 10, 2017

BOGUS FACEBOOK PAGE AND ACCOUNT IN THE NAME OF MALAWI’S FIRST LADY

It has come to the attention of State House that there are bogus facebook accounts or pages in the name of Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika claiming to be managed by her office.

State House hereby informs the public and all facebook users that these facebook pages are bogus. The First Lady of Malawi or her office does not have a facebook account or page at the moment.

The public is being called upon to disregard any information being communicated on these fake accounts or pages and report to police individuals who might have contacted them regarding information on the bogus pages to avoid being defrauded.

State House strongly condemns individuals managing these pages.

To protect the public from the fraudsters and to safe guard the integrity of the office of the President and that of the First Lady, State House has reported the matter to Police to investigate and bring to book those responsible.

Anyone apprehended in connection with these criminal acts will be prosecuted accordingly.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE, LILONGWE

