It Takes More Than Political Will To Fight Corruption, Let’s All Join Hands-Says APM At National Dialogue On Corruption

President Peter Mutharika has emphasised that political will alone is not enough to fight corruption in the country.

Rather, he said, it takes a collective will – an apparent response to the habit of leaving the fight only in the hands of the government and particularly political leadership.

Mutharika also spoke against the view that corruption only exists in government circles when the fact it is equally prevalent in the private sector, media and civil society who do not make themselves accountable to the public.

Mutharika said this today in his statement at the National Dialogue on Corruption.

He said he agrees that Malawi cannot fight corruption without political will.

“That is why I have never tolerated corruption, and all the more reason why I have always condemned corruption.

“But let me add one thing. It takes more than political will to fight corruption. It takes collective will of the people to end this evil,” said Mutharika.

In his statement, the President gave a graphic presentation of what corruption is, who it affects and how pervasive it can be. He said:

“When drugs are stolen from the hospitals to be sold in private clinics; when public officers demand payment for them to provide services for which they are employed to do; when our traffic police officers extract unwarranted traffic fines; when notebooks and textbooks disappear from the public schools into private institutions; and when the private sector bribes public officers in order to influence award of contracts – that is the reality of corruption!”

He also noted the problem of corruption in the media when editors demand payment for them to write a positive story about a particular politician or a negative story against his or her opponent.

“When judges block investigations of corrupt government officials through automatic injunctions,…When children of friends, relatives or associates are selected to public universities over other fully qualified candidates, that is corruption. All this is unacceptable!”

While attacks have been directed at government, Mutharika observed those who attack it too need to make themselves accountable.

He said legitimate questions have been raised why 95 percent of NGOs, faith based institutions, the judiciary and the media are not accountable to the government, and yet they use funds from the public.

He acknowledged that the fight if formidable as Malawi has to both corruption as a reality and as a perception.

On perception, the President noted that some media have been stirring this by writing stories on corruption without providing evidence. This is a strategy which corrupt people are using to frustrate his government’s efforts to fight the vice.

“For over a year now, some newspapers have been awash with stories of the so-called seven corrupt Ministers in my Cabinet. This is a perception created to frustrate our fight,” he said.

The beleaguered Malawi News first did this story and almost a year on, it has never provided evidence nor named the ministers.

Mutharika emphasised that he will never obstruct the ACB and law enforcement agencies in their work to tackle corruption, even among his own cabinet ministers.

And he stressed his government continues to treat fighting against corruption as a national priority.

“This fight requires our strongest resolve. But it is a war worthy fighting because there is no victory without wars,” he said.

To the gathering, he had this message:

“Let us fight the reality of corruption. And let us stop creating a perception of corruption for the sake of politics. This new dialogue must not die. This fight must never die.”

Government organised the dialogue for exerts and agencies on strengthening the fight against corruption in Malawi.

The two-day conference drew participants from law enforcement agencies and experts from within and outside Malawi.

Among the dignitaries at the closing ceremony was Secretary General for Commonwealth Patricia Scotland who made a statement.

