Irregularities Continue In DPP Primaries: Incumbent MPs, Fresh Candidates Boycott Primaries In Chikwawa

Issa: Boycotted primaries

Irregularities continue to mar Democratic Progressive Party( DPP) primary elections with latest information showing that candidates have boycotted primary elections in some contituencies in Chikwawa.

Presiding officer who is also DPP deputy Regional Governor for the Central region David Kambalame on Saturday was forced to declare Samuel Office as the winner of the primary elections in Chikwawa Central Costituency where the incumbent member of Parliament Zahil Gaffer Issa and fomer parliamentarian Salim Bagus did not contest.

Other candidates, Winston Mapemba and Stera Kamangira- also boycotted the elections accusing the candidate who was declared as the winner of ferrying supporters from outside the constituency to vote for him

Bagus said he was barred to compete in the primary elections by the constituency governor and the deputy district governor for Chikwawa Central Constituency who said they got instruction from the party’s senior officer.

Bagus said, “I filled the nomination form and I was allowed to pay one hundred thousand kwacha as a nomination fee only to be denied to meet the electoral college by the constituency leaders.”

In Chikwawa West Constituency the primary elections were postponed as Susan Dosi who is challenging the incumbent MP Kennedy Maluwa accused him of getting people from outside the constituency to vote for him.

In Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency where the incumbent MP Lyodi Malora is being challenged by Ben Khuleya the Primary elections were also postponed on similar grounds.

