Internship Program: A Game-changer For The Malawian Youth

The inverse proportion of the literacy levels against the available employment opportunities in Malawi plays negatively for the Malawian youths. The Malawian educational system is releasing more and more youths that the employment system cannot effectively absorb.

For the Malawian youth, his/her opportunities are further challenged by the lack of prior apprenticeship as well as the resources significantly focused on various career and vocational skills. Every employer is unwilling to employ raw graduates in their systems.

It cannot be further emphasized that the apolitical strategy of the Malawi Government is a masterstroke that opens the apprentice skills and further enhances the opportunity of the Malawi youths; be it in the formal industry as well as in the self employment opportunities.

The Malawian youth has been given a rare opportunity to compete for the employment opportunity in Malawi.

Internship is not a new phenomenon in Malawi and that is why detractors were within their rights to doubt its implementation.

The current government has taken a very big stride of confidence to pour in its resources into training the Malawian youth in various skills. In fact, the internship program, is a continuation bearing further testimony to the importance with which government seeks to empower the youth in Malawi.

It should be recognized that the initial foray into youth empowerment in Malawi by the current government was the introduction of the Community Colleges.

Malawi now has a youth cohort that is self dependent, has verifiable certification to enable it compete for various development opportunities, as well as enough entrepreneurship skills that were rare and only for the select few.

The communities and parents are putting more and more trust that when government says it will implement an activity, it follows up with action and not rhetoric.

