International Exhibitors Excited With Malawi Tourism Expol

Foreign exhibitors at the second Malawi Tourism Expol have described the event as a key tool of tourism attraction activity the country has ever had.

The event which is held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe has been patronized by different participants showcasing their items in and outside pavalions.

Zimbabwe’s, Marketing Executive for Middle East in the Tourism Authority, Ruth Nyabazo said Malawi should consider to invite more countries during next year’s event.

“This is great. We are very impressed with it. Actually we have learnt something from here and we will use that skill back home,” she said.

Zambia Senior Planner in the Ministry of National Development Planning, Veronica Nanyangwe Magawa said Malawi would benefit a lot from the event as international visitors would be exposed to various tourism activities and points.

“This is great and it will improve on tourist attractions. I can see Malawi on the map ,it will again improve the understanding of people on how rich in tourism the country is,” Magawa said.

Wezzie Mzumara of Mzuzu fashion week hailed government for the Expol saying it has already shown positive results.

Immigration Spokesperson, Joseph Chauwa ,told warmheartnews that the forum would give chance to foreigners to know how the department operates.

“International and local tourists will learn more how reformed, open and diligent Immigration is these days. We cannot compare our position now with three years ago.

“We have passport printing services from Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and in Mangochi following the One Stop Centre project. We care and we are faster than before,” Chauwa.

The Expol will run from 26 to 28 April ,2018 an initiative aiming at selling Malawi tourism centres among other key objectives.

