Interest Capping Private Members Bill: Banks Cry, Plebians Rejoice

Hon Kusamba Dzonzi tabled the above Bill.

As a summary the BILL seeks to regulate and regularize the following:

(a) Setting up a CEILING of interest rates charged by banks to a maximum of 5% above the Policy Rate i.e. base lending rate set by the Reserve Bank.

(b) Setting up a CEILING of total interest charged to customers by banks to not exceed Capital borrowed.

(c) Setting up a FLOOR of interest paid to depositors to the higher of 2% above ruling inflation rates or 5% below the lending rate.

There are many other good provisions that the BILL carries. But of interest to the ordinary you and I are the above changes.

Every Member of Parliament (MP) who cares about people he/she represents fully supported the bill for the following reasons:

1) At the moment banks are squeezing growth of industries because of exorbitant interest rates charged forcing companies not to borrow which squeezes growth. Note also that high interest rates have resulted in high commodity prices because Vendors borrow money for trading and this impacts on levels of inflation too.

Once companies default due to high COST of borrowing which normally overtakes company profitability, the companies scale down operations and eventually close down resulting in untold suffering of employees and their suffering.

Imagine interest charged can accumulate to high as 1,000% of capital borrowed making repayment impossible even if one wants to continue operating with the aim of repaying the loan. Remember they use compound interest system i.e. interest on interest. If you default for whatever unforeseen reason in most cases being high loan repayment levels, the interest can accumulate to over 10 times the capital borrowed. This results in people losing property to banks and throwing borrowers into financial crisis and misery.

You would think this extra interest income made by banks is paid to Depositors, NO. They keep that income resulting in billions of profits being declared (look at their published financial statements).

2) No bank lends without tangible physical securities so interest capping will not heighten demand for collateral as some are arguing. It’s a lie. Banks will still demand the same securities. But what this means is that the banks will have to equitably share their profits with Depositors. If you are cattle farmer you feed the cows well so that they can give you abundant milk to sell. This is a Simple Principle.

3) Banks pay heavy bonuses to their managers and directors at the expense of Depositors. We know of colleagues working in banks who have accumulated unimaginable properties from their remunerations (no hard feelings against me pleas).

5% margins will ensure that banks make normal profits and cartel lavishness of managers and directors and put more money into the Depositors’ pockets.

4) Higher deposit interest rates will attractive more Depositors and banks will have more money to lend out. Lending which is the core business for banks will not be profit based/driven but volume lending based. Because of high deposits, banks will have enough liquidity to lend more because demand for borrowing will be heightened. Because of this higher demand for loans Banks will still make their profits.

5) Our people in the villages cannot borrow to improve their agriculture productivity because they fail to pay back the costly loans. Interest capping for micro finance institutions will mean more borrowing of our people for small scale businesses and agricultural growth

6) Because of low interest rates and ceiling set at Capital borrowed repayment will be easier and bad debts will be low. Currently repayment of loans is not attractive because your repayments are in perpetuity. This has resulted in serious bad debts registered by banks.

Some people are saying Banks will close down. Let the strong and ethical banks survive. We are simply overbanked- over 10 banks in this small and poor Economy is madness.

I know bank managers will be up in arms against me and bring in economic and financial services jargons to confuse people and our MPs.

But the bottom line is that YOU BANKS AND YOUR CENTRAL BANK HAVE HELPED KILL ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN MALAWI through exorbitant and punitive interest rates. So many SMEs cannot start or have closed down due to interest rates that look fine when you borrow but quickly turn into KATAPILA. Let sanity return to the banking sector.

The Bill was passed on Wednesday.

By Anthony Mukumbwa

