Integrated Mass Media Campaign On Ending Child Marriages Excites The First Lady

Her Excellency Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday launched the Integrated Mass Media Campaign on Ending Child Marriages in Malawi at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe.

In her address Madam Mutharika urged all stakeholder including cooperating partners to join this important crusade of lifting the majority of Malawian children caught up in the trap of child, early and forced marriages and are currently going through different forms of abuse and are living under difficult circumstances.

“Children are an important part of our society. They are the future of this nation.Therefore, children are within the category of our population that requires urgent and constant policy attention,” said Madam Mutharika.

“As First Lady of this country, I have made a solid promise to take a leading role in putting children first,” she said.

The campaign is being anchored by Zodiak Broadcasting Station in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs with technical and financial support from UNFPA.

It is going to run for six months. It includes radio programmes and online platforms interactions. The First Radio Programme goes on air tomorrow on Zodiak and Her Excellency the First Lady will feature as the inaugural presenter of the programme.

