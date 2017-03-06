Institute A Commission Of Inquiry On Body Parts Market-Association Of Person With Albinism Urges Malawi Govt

The Association of Person with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Monday appeared to government to establish commission of inquiry to investigate where people sale body parts of people with albinism.

APAM President Overtones Kondowe said this in Lilongwe during the press briefing on the latest attacks on people with albinism.

He said government should put in place a commission of enquiry to find out where the body parts of people with albinism are sold.

This commission of inquiry will help us to get to the bottom of mystery where these body parts are sold.

“We are worried now with the recent attacks on people with albinism, as we thought that abductions and killing of people with albinism has stopped the trend is still going on,” Kondowe noted.

He said that limited knowledge on albinism at all levels and weak criminal justice system has largely contributed to the rise in number of cases for abducting and killing of people with albinism in the country.

“Lack of prosecution of attacks’ cases and poor quality of investigating cases are living people with albinism at risk day by day,” Kondowe pointed out.

He added that failure by government to provide funds for targeted services in health, education and social protection to persons with albinism is the major gap which is there for protection of people with albinism.

APAM President said they need to deal with public negative perception on albinism due to high levels of ignorance, poverty and erroneous beliefs.

He asked government to fully implement various recommendations by United Nation expert on how to end attacks and empower persons with albinism.

‘Government must act fast in implementing recommendations by UN which is to empower persons with albinism by putting them in higher positions to end discriminations against albinism,” Kondowe explained.

Commenting on the issue, Citizen Alliance vice chairperson Leon Matanda said they is need for Malawians to work together to make sure that people with albinism are protected in society.

“This is not just for APAM but all of us in the country to make sure those persons with albinism have the safe security and this requires us to be actively involved in protecting them,” he viewed.

So far they have been 111 cases from 2014 on abduction and killing of persons with albinism and 19 of them are murder cases. (By Andrew Ndhlovu, Lilongwe, March 6, Mana)

