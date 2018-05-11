Inspiring The Nation: St. Michael Girls Sec School Wins 2018 MBC’s Top Of The Class

There was excitement on Wednesday when St Michael Girls Secondary School was announced winners of the 2018 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) top of the class quiz competition after beating Blantyre Secondary School (BSS) by 47 points to 42.

Speaking after the grand finale at Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo,

Principal Secretary in the Minister of Education Science and Technology Justin Saidi said the competition instills hard work and diligence among the learners.

“The students that participated in the competition showed that they have the zeal to work hard and acquire knowledge. Obviously, they can perform well in examinations and go to university,”

he said.

MBC Board Chairperson Rev Dr Billy Gama said top of the class is aimed at educating Malawians on national development.

“There are so many people who learn without necessarily participating in quiz. Besides, it is a motivational tool for learners interested to acquire wide range of knowledge. MBC, will continue with running the program,” he said.

FDH Holdings Marketing Manager, Ronald Mumchere expressed satisfaction with the running of the competition since 2014.

He said the quiz has managed to achieve its intended objective of promoting education in Malawi.

He said: “We are happy to see young people competing and gaining wide range of knowledge including on financial literacy.

“As a financial institution, we believe this is vital for education development and we are optimistic that the programme has achieved its intended purpose.”

Top of the class which dates back to the 1980s but was re-launched in 2014 is sponsored by FDH Bank and Reunion Insurance among others.

Every year, top eight schools from each educational division, are selected to participate in the competition. The 2018 edition was sponsored to the tune of K26 million.

As national winners, St Michael girls secondary school went away with K750,000 while Lilongwe Girls Secondary school K350,000 for emerging the best school.

BSS scooped the first runner up secondary school while Dedza secondary became the 2nd runner up and were awarded K500,000 and K350,000 respectively.

Gokani Mkandawire received K100,00 as the best student.

