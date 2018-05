Inside MCP Convention: Meet The Candidates

As Chakwera plots to replace MCP members who have been fighting for constitutionalism with his buddies and ex-PP Members, following is the lineup of people who will contest for Malawi Congress Party NEC positions.

President

• Dr Lazarus Chakwera

1st Vice President

• Muhamad Sidik Mia

2nd Vice President

• Gracious Soko

• Harry Mkandawire

• Loveness Gondwe

Secretary General

• Joseph Njobvuyalema

• Maurice Munthali

• Paul Maulidi

1st Deputy Secretary General

• Ms Dambuleni

• Ms Andrew

2nd Deputy Secretary General

• Everson Makowa Mwale

• Salimu Bagus

Treasurer General

• Cornelius Mwalwanda

• Evance Kamala

• Nick C. Yiannakis

• Rhino Chiphiko

1st Deputy Treasurer General

• Halima Daudi

• Ms Chipuwa

2nd Deputy Treasurer General

• Kelina Maureen Kanyandula

• Ms Michael

Publicity / Spokesperson

• Ezekiel Ching’oma

• Kondi Msungama

• Moses Kunkuyu

1st Deputy Spokesperson

• Priscilla Chimphina

2nd Deputy spokesperson

• Abraham Liwonde

Director of Women

• Jean Sendeza

• Khumbize Kandodo

• Magret Kulaisi

• Mai Nkanda

• Mrs Jimusole

1st Deputy Director of Women

• Mai Disi

• Mai Kanyoni

• Mai Nyachenda

• Mai Vela Chelewani

Director of Youth

• Richard Chimwendo

1st Deputy Director of Youth

• Benard Mtawali

• Ben Jackson Ojesi

2nd Deputy Director of Youth

• Mathews Mgemezilu

Director of Political Affairs

• Esther Kathumba

2nd Deputy Director of Political Affairs

• Owen Simwaka

Director of Elections

• Max Thyolera

• Elias Chakwera

1st Deputy Director of Elections

• Ulemu Chilapondwa

• Janet Mwatibu

• Dr Thomasi Bisika

2nd Deputy Director of Elections

• Francis Chiwanga

Director of Research

• Ms Myawa

1st Deputy Director of Research

• Peter Dimba

2nd Deputy Director of Research

• Francis Muluzi

National Campaign Director

• Dzoole Mwale

• George Zulu

• Amon Nkhata

*2nd Deputy National Campaign Director *

• Maclean Ndafakale

• Gotani Hara

Director of Strategic Planning

• Ken Kandodo

• Zikhale Ng’oma

• Lawrence Kajawo

Deputy Director of Strategic Planning

• B. Kadzamila

National Organising Secretary

• Robin Lowe

1st Deputy Organising Secretary

• Deus Gumba

• Ms Bondo

• Anne Chibwana

2nd Deputy Organising Secretary

• Ms Daftala

Director of recruitment

• Dyson Gonthi

• Fred Nkalangiza

• Ishmael Onani

2nd Deputy Director of recruitment

• Rodgers Newa

• Wazamazama Katatu

Director of International Affairs

• John Chikago

• Haroon Mia

• Charles Kamwangala

• Olivia Liwewe

2nd Deputy Director of International Affairs

• Edgar Chipalanjira

Director of Legal Affairs

• OB Chakhwantha

• Paul Maulidi

Director of Economic Affairs

• Cornelius Mwalwanda

• Sosten Gwengwe

Director of Public Relations

• Alekeni Menyani

1st Deputy Director of Public Relations

• Busy Lupanga

• Goodwin Mvula

2nd Deputy Director of Public Relations

• Joseph Gibson

• Emmanuel Mwanyongo (Yongo Wa Yongo)

Director of Social Services

• Maureen Bondo

• Ulemu Msungama

• Rose Antonio

Director of Religious Affairs

•

Deputy Director of Religious Affairs

• Patrick Bandawe

