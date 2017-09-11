Inkosi Njolomole Installation Slated For Sept. 21

The Maseko Ngoni will on September 21 install Inkosi Njolomole IV as Traditional Authority (T/A) at Ziyembe Headquarters, Njolomole Village in Ntcheu district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), the Organizing Committee Chairperson Mulumuzana Kenneth Wiyo said it is in order in the Ngoni tradition to observe full year to the departed Chief before a new Chief is installed.

“As you may know we lost our Chief last year Flakison Njolomole, May his soul rest in peace. Therefore, the late Njolomole’s son Wilson Flakison Njolomole as the rightful heir must be installed as Inkosi Njolomole,” Wiyo said.

According to Maseko Ngoni culture, the Njolomole Chieftaincy holds the position of Chief Induna (Counselor) for the reigning paramount Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V.

“Njolomole Chieftaincy sits at the heart of Maseko Ngoni history and culture as such it is very important to the Maseko Ngoni tradition,” Wiyo said.

He further said that the preparations of the events are in place.

“We have organized public displays of Ngoni traditional dances to be performed by different groups and people will also witness the initiations of Ngoni girls,” explained Wiyo.

The installation ceremony will be graced by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and other dignitaries from Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania.

The Njolomole royal family of the Maseko Ngoni originates from Usutu Valley that stretches between Swaziland and South Africa, but fled to Malawi due to Shaka Zulu’s tyranny rule. (By Andrew Ndhlovu, Mana)

