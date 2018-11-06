India VP Meets Mutharika: Pledges More Support To Malawi

Malawi is expected to receive more development projects from the government of India as a result of the long lived cordial bilateral ties between the two governments.

Vice president of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu said this at Sanjika Palace in Lilongwe on Monday whem he held talks with President Prof. Peter Mutharika.

“We have all things in order to donate machine to Kamuzu Central Hospital on cancer related diseases, ten ambulances and supply more medical services as part of our diplomatic ties that are growing from strength to strength.

“Our government will also look at how much it would help in the infrastructural development hence the reason we are constructing the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre in Blantyre,” Naidu said.

He said that Indian government has great plans to assist more in the trade and industry services.

He also announced that Malawi mangoes have been cleared for exportation to India which he said will boost the country’s economy.

“We will also work with four universities and assist them with assorted materials that matter but lack in their academic stature,” he said.

Naidu applauded Malawi for standing by India in many United Nations positions which has boosted his country, mentioning gender related portfolios as an example.

In his welcoming speech, Mutharika thanked the efforts made by the two governments that have seen the diplomatic ties growing for centuries while further lobbying India to invest more in Malawi.

“I urge Indian investors to come and open their various businesses in the country which I am sure already started for over one hundred years now. This country as fondly called the ‘warm heart of Africa’ welcomes various industrial works to get invested in Malawi,” Mutharika said.

Naidu left the country for India through Kamuzu international Airport on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...