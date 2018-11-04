India Vice President Visits Malawi…To Meet President Mutharika On Monday

Connect on Linked in

The Indian Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, arrives in the country through Kamuzu International Airport on Sunday November 4, 2018.

He will be welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.

At 17:45 hours he will sign visitor’s book at Lilongwe City Council Civic Offices.

At 19.00 hrs he will meet Indian nationals at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC.)

On November 5, there will be Malawi-India bilateral meetings from 9:00 hrs at the BICC.

From 10:30 hrs there will be signing of MOUs, unveiling of plagues and a presentation of artificial limb at BICC.

At 11:15:hrs Malawi and India Foreign Ministers will make a joint statement at BICC.

At 11:30 hours Indian Vice President will make a courtesy call on the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace. This will be followed by a private luncheon.

He will depart Malawi at 19:20 hrs.

India and Malawi have been friends from independence and share diplomatic ties.

Malawi also boasts a vibrant Indian Community that is involved in various areas of the economy.

India has a GDP of US$2.6 trillion, it is the 6th biggest economy.

The World Bank reports that India’s Ease of Doing Business has moved from 143 to 77, and it’s aim is to reach 50.

It received US$60 billion FDI in 2016-17.

