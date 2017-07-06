Independence Day Treat: Bossaro Music Group (BMG) Treats Expectant Mothers

Bossaro Music Group (BMG) on Thursday gave expectant mothers at Zingwangwa Health Centre an Independence Day treat by donating various items that included orange squash, bread, soap, diapers and sugar.

BMG, which announced two weeks ago that it would support community initiatives, chose the day to cheer up the mothers because of its significance.

One of the group’s members Dalitso Mtambo, well known as Bossaro Ice, said mothers play a crucial role in the society.

“We want to play a leading role to influence the youth in recognising the role mothers in holding the society together. Artists should play a leading role in giving back to the society.

“We chose to celebrate with mothers on Independence Day because of the day’s significance as you know mothers gave birth to the heroes who fought for our independence,” Bossaro Ice said.

Another member of the group Patali Mkorongo, who is known as Bossaro Cyclone, said they learnt a lot to interact with mothers and listen to their stories.

“Mothers go through a lot while bringing life into this world. We want to appreciate the role mothers play that is why we chose this day to be with the mothers and show them that we care,” he said.

About 30 expectant mothers benefitted from the donation. Organisations and individuals supported BMG’s initiative among them were SOBO, Kingfisher, Staff of NICO General Insurance Flames player Gerald Phiri Junior, Dango Kumwenda based in the US and Vanessa Mdhluli.

BMG was established in October 2016 and its aim is to entertain, raise awareness and empower the communities through music. Among others, the group has embraced safe motherhood and it is working with a number of organisations to increase awareness on safe motherhood.

Recently, BMG announced that it would explore commercial side of music in a bid to support community initiatives which will uplift the lives of vulnerable groups.

BMG wants to utilise the popularity of urban music as the youth oriented genres are gaining acceptance in most households.

BMG has since released singles like Ma Bossaro, Bow Down featuring Malinga Mafia, Carry On featuring Rina and Legends Never Die which features various artists.

