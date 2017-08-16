Inappropriate Infrastructure Hindering Girls’ Education-First Lady  

First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika has said inadequate and inappropriate infrastructure in schools continue to be stumbling blocks to girls’ attainment of quality education in the country.

Mutharika made the observation on Tuesday at Mulanje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) when she laid a foundation stone for the construction of girls’ hostel at the school in Mulanje.

The First Lady said her charity organization, the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust, realizes that girls continue to face a number of challenges in their pursuit of education, hence the decision to construct the girls’ hostels.

“We noted through Beam Trust that poor infrastructures in school is one of the many factors that are making learning for girls difficult,” Madame Mutharika said.

She said the situation especially at secondary level results in a high school dropout rates, teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

“We realized that girls in the country especially in rural areas have to travel long distances to school and are often too tired to study. They also face many distractive and harmful things to their future. These hostels will therefore alleviate these burdens and allow girls to realize their dreams in life,” she said.

Speaking at the same function, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, Kondwani Nankhumwa commended BEAM for its role in complementing efforts of local councils in providing basic social amenities to people in rural area.

In her remarks, Traditional Authority Mabuka expressed gratitude towards the First Lady and the BEAM Trust for choosing to construct the girls’ hostel in the area saying it would contribute to high performance of girls at the school.

BEAM has so far constructed seven hostels since 2015 across the country. (By Blackson Mkupatira, Mulanje, August 15, Mana)

