In Defence Of Dalitso Sailesi

What’s all this fuss about Dalitso Sailesi, the Flames attacker who put up a sterling performance against the island nation of Mauritius yesterday earning him a man of the match accolade?So much has been said about why he abandoned English settling for Chichewa during a post match interview. My views are that the lad is a hero and should only be treated as such.

1, Football is not played in English, the boy was not recognized for shining in an English class but his exploits on the soccer field earned him the award.

2. English is only a language and has never been a measure of intelligence. That is why lots of people whose proficiency in the queens language is above average are there languishing on the bottom of the social ladder.

3.English is not in any way superior to our local languages, tumbuka, yao, sena, chewa, tonga, lhomwe etc are equally mediums of communication and should never be underrated

4. When Bob Marley sang ’emancipate yourselves from mental slavery’ he meant that there are attempts by the west to in plant an inferiority complex into us[Africans] to regard what is from the west as superior to ours. Dalitso showed great character by embracing Chichewa which is equally an international language spoken in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and [parts of Tanzania otherwise called chinyanja.

5. As a football player being interviewed it was within his rights to use any language of his choice and he simply switched to Chichewa to communicate to his people. Similary the Tanzanian player chosen for the same award in the next game used Kiswahili without hussles. In the same vein many international soccer stars have problems with English including Kun Aguero of Argentina, Brazilian Neymar Junior, Alexis Sanchez of Chile just to mention a few.

6. Time has come for us as Malawians to refuse being brain washed that speaking English is a sign of civilization. The other day it was Gabadinho Mhango who was vilified for failing JC exams. The lad is now swimming in money while those boasting of an a kingsize English vocabulary are kissing the canvass of pauperhood. Sorry guys but to me, Dalitso Sailesi is a hero who has not only showed the world that Malawi also has football gems who can dazzle at international stage but also can be confident enough to place his native language on the map.

I beg to move. (Copied From Archibald Kasakura’s Facebook page)

