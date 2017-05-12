In Bed Bushiri Is Not Papa, He Is Paparazzi Who Gets Enough…Sleeps With Over 70 Women-ECG Followers Tell It All

Information gathered by NewsNigerian.com indicates that male members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering ECG church belonging to South African Prophet Shepherd Huxley Bushiri, real name Chipiliro Gama are slowly losing trust in their man of God who is believed to be destroying relationships and marriages because of his erotic acts on women.

Michael Mosepe is a former ECG member and a victim of Bushiri’s sexual hunting. He was interviewed by NewsNigeria explained that the man of God has put in place a system that makes men to be financially handicapped and end up depending on the man of God, who in turn sleeps with their women, this is not excluding from people working for him, who bare the pain having no choice of where to go. Below is his recount, published word for word after an interview with News Nigerans.com.

“It’s very dangerous for me to say this, but as someone who has experienced it, I feel like sharing my story. There are a lot of things going on in that church and Bushiri is not really the man you think he is. Thanks to his cleverness and PR team that cleans his mess and portrays him as a holy man,’ explained the source before giving an account of his encounter with the man of the cloth.’

“I have to explain to you that a lot of men have been disappointed in ECG. There are a lot of them including the very same sons he cherishes publicly. I got to know Bushiri from a friend. I went to his church and finally found my way to him. When I met him, he was all calm and chilled and I felt I had found a father figure to look up to.”

“I had my small business. It was doing great and I was surviving with it. He asked me to stop the business and be one of his circle men. I was excited and I finally joined him. When I got closer, it`s when I started knowing his true colours. At first, when I went with my fiancé, he asked for her number that he wanted to mould her in the spirit. He said he approved of the relationship but wanted to be sure that she was coming closer to Jesus Christ.’

“At first, it was normal, and then he started demanding pictures from fiancé. He went on to demand sexy pictures and due to fear, she ended up sending to him. She kept this to herself and I dint really see what was going on until I heard from people that she was being spotted at Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria where he usually books rooms for his ladies and times sends them to his Hotel in Rustenburg.”

“Things became out of hand then Prophet Bushiri started pushing me far. At this time, my girlfriend’s life style changed. She started dressing expensive clothes, having money and finally dumped me. Bushiri rented her an apartment in Arcadia, Pretoria close to Sheraton Hotel. I was bitter and finally left the church. I tried to talk with her family but he ended up giving them money that they all took his side.”

“As I am saying, I can say it without fear, Prophet Bushiri sleeps with over 70 women, most of the women and he even go further to sleep with the women belonging to his own close sons and protocol team, it’s a pity that they cant do anything because they depend on him financially. What he does is that, he first makes you to depend on him and once you fall in that trap, he can do anything with your woman.”

“He has rented apartments for a lot of girls in Pretoria and Johannesburg. They are girls from different countries and he sometimes shields this by employing them when in true sense, they are his concubines. At Sheraton Hotel its where most of the things happen and he books so many rooms for girls who he visit when he wants to sleep with them. Some of them are even underage. He doesn’t choose.

“Everything is carefully managed by his protocol guys who go about church taking numbers of girls and bring them to him. Some girls have been disappointed too. No one stands up to him for fear. I have every reason not to call him a man of God. You would be disappointing to note that the man of God even drinks alcohol with the young women before he sins with them. I have seen what he does and I am a victim of his acts. I pray to God that people should open their eyes, this is extended to the fact that I have seen him defending his powers by faking miracles, ranging from fire, faking healing, and extorting money through dubious means.”

I have certainly believe that all his church members are blocked from thinking independently, as such he will try to lock them to things connecting to his name, his sexual stances has been described by one used women as “in bed his not papa, His paparazzi who never gets enough”

Michael Mosepe has vowed to provide information and grant interviews to media houses and expose Bushiri for who he is. You can reach him on his email: mmosepe@gmail.com

If you are Bushiri’s victim and wants to be heard, contact us via our Facebook Page: News Nigeria

