IMF To Resume Budgetary Support To Malawi Shortly, Approves $112.3million

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given Malawi a fresh Extended Credit Facility nod.

The IMF programs have, however, crushed in Zambia and other countries, making Malawi a shining-star.

Reports are also indicating that IMF may also consider budgetary support shortly.

In Malawi economic growth might have slowed down but Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his Finance Minister have done a better job in managing some aspects of the economy.

When the lnternational law genius took over leadership, many feared the ugly scenes of long gas queues would resurface, unprecedented rise in price of goods , unstable fuel prices, forex woes – kwacha instability and others which characterized the end of Bingus era.

