Imbecile Joyce Banda Makes A Spectacular Of Her Evil Colours In A Whatsapp Audio Recording

Former president Joyce Banda is far from recovering from political madness she developed after her miserable loss in the 2014 tripartite elections, her leaked whatsapp audio recording that is currently trending purportedly addressing the “northerners” reveals it all.

In the speech, Banda spectacularly displayed the pinnacle of her executive foolishness as she wrestled against her own intellect and moral standing in a barren attempt to discredit strides currently being made by President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

From the onset of the recording, Banda wasted no time but stamped her nepotistic and divisive leadership qualities. ‘Ndiponso Ndimakunyadirani kwambiri chifukwa cha Chikondi chanu. Ineyo sindinakakhala munthu kupanda inu anthu akwathu kumpoto [I wouldn’t have been who I am if it were not for you my people who are northerners only], she said.

For a national leader who continues to aspire for the presidency, it is regrettable that the speech could start divisively like this.

However, this statement does not come as a surprise to many Malawi who know this evil womanany.

Her regime was charged with nepotistic and regionalistic tendancies by among other things, picking people into various positions strictly based on where they came from and made most of her appointments through out her two year rule using the same parameter.

But that was not enough of embarrassment she invited for herself. The self-exiled Peoples Party leader portrayed how she is entangled into some mental confusion. Throughout the speech she rambled and struggled to put her own words in a proper sequence.

‘Mvula mulungu anapereka yokwanira koma anthu simukolora zokwanira chifukwa mvula kulibe…. I mean mmmm ah sorry,’ she pathetically rambled.

You would think that was enough for a one day embarrassment. It was not. The former president also displayed herself as some superstitious and demonic head.

The cashgate architect told her audience that her ‘god’ has planned something that the people do not know.

Towards the end of her infelicity, she infelicitously oozed even more widely her cloak of infidelity, betrayal and hatred against her own country.

She said she knows and hopes people won’t harvest anything this year.

On the contrary, crop projection is more promising this year than the past years. It is estimated that the country will harvest over three million metric tons of maize.

Let Malawians be reminded that Joyce Banda’s two years of administration between 2012-2014 were characterized by unquantifiable levels of systematic executive-facilitated corruption that led donors to withhold their direct budgetary support.

Her regime was also typified by high cost of living and national economic cluelessness as she did not have any clear roadmap to make lives of Malawians better.

No wonder she was consequently booted out of government in 2014 elections.

Currently, JB is in self imposed exile, where among other things, the Mutharika goverment {she hates the most} continues to pay for her extended stay abroad, security, fuel, food, utility bills, maintainance of her official house in area 43 among several benefits she and her family continues to enjoy while she is abroad. (Analysis By Maxon Kamwathendo)

