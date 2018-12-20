Image Dry-Cleaning: UNICEF, NBS Bank Finally Divorce Fredokiss Over Politics

Fredo-Kiss: Vying for Blantyre City South Constituency

Barely days after Malawi Voice exposes UNICEF and NBS Bank’s involvement in political maneuvers of local hip-hop artist Fredokiss, the two institutions have forced the self-named Ghetto King to voluntarily relinquish his role as brand ambassador.

Few days ago, Malawi Voice wrote that Fredokiss, son to controversial politician Kamlepo Kalua, was biding for a Parliamentary seat in Blantyre City South Constituency, with financial support from NBS Bank and the UNICEF, when the two institutions were supposed to be apolitical in their dealings.

And in an apparent bid to clear their name from the report, reaction, both NBS Bank and UNICEF forced Fredokiss to relinquish the ambassadorial roles. Talking to a local news paper, the artist further indicated that he was ‘voluntarily’ resigning from other roles as British High Commission wildlife champion and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) champion for voter registration campaign. “It is indeed true that we have come to the end of our association in that regard with the two institutions. The decision is primarily personal. I have also already set in motion the process to step aside from my other similar roles with UNDP and The British High Commission,” he told the news paper. He further claimed that his walking away from his ambassadorial roles had nothing to do with political ambitions. “I challenged myself and the corporate world on these tasks. I feel satisfied with what I did. To an extent the roles limited me on some of my dreams so I am looking beyond that,

Like this: Like Loading...