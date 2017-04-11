I’m Very Committed To Take Malawi To The Highest Level Of Development-APM Tells The ‘Blue Sea’ Upon Arrival In Lilongwe

President Prof. Peter Mutharika Monday assured Malawians that he is committed to take Malawi to the highest level of development.

Speaking at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe on his way from Blantyre, he said improved road network, agriculture and food security as well as communication development are some of his government priorities.

The President said his government is committed to ensuring that every Malawian has access to electricity hence the launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme Phase 8 (MAREP)

“We are doing all we can to develop this country and for your information my government is currently constructing seven big roads in all the regions.

“My government is committed to making sure that the youths are involved in the development of this country hence the idea of the community technical colleges,” Mutharika explained.

The Malawi leader condemned some quarters of the country who are blaming his government for failing to deliver as expected.

“Despite all what we are doing, some people cannot appreciate it and keep on bad mouthing about this government. What else do they want from us and should we assume they are blind or they are in Jupiter,” Mutharika wondered.

He said its time Malawians should be united and join efforts in developing this country.

“Let’s love our country and dedicate ourselves in all what we are doing,” Mutharika urged.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grizeder Jeffrey said Malawians should learn to appreciate the good thing that the president was doing than speak evil.

She said, “We are deeply concerned that no matter how hard you are working to improve this nation, some people still cannot appreciate that. You have made sure that we have enough food yet that cannot be recognized. But don’t lose heart keeping dreaming for this county and we are here to support you.”

While in the South, among others, the President commissioned the Mangochi water project, launched the MAREP 8 Projected and attended the Bingu Wa Mutharika Memorial ceremony.

Just like in Blantyre, a multitude of people gathered at Biwi Triangle to welcome the Malawi leader to the City and central Region. (

By Solister Mogha, Lilongwe, April 11, Mana)

